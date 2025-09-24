Bright Futures Begin at Joliet Catholic Academy

Joliet Catholic Academy, which recently celebrated 155 years of Catholic education in Will County and surrounding areas, has been built on the belief that Angels and Hilltoppers are champions of their faith in the classroom, after school, and on the playing field. JCA is a family of more than 560 current students and over 28,000 alumni. JCA is the number one choice for Catholic college preparatory education in the Joliet, Shorewood, and Plainfield communities.

JCA was founded on the principles that drive the missions of the Carmelites and Franciscans. Students foster their spiritual awareness through daily prayer, liturgical experiences, Christian service within the community, and retreats.

JCA offers 35 Honors, Dual Credit, and AP classes in addition to three levels of study. This year, JCA students achieved a 67% pass rate on AP exams, a higher rate than the state and national averages. In the Class of 2025, 22 students were named Illinois State Scholars, attended 62 different colleges in 19 states, and earned over $21.8 million in scholarship dollars.

Students are challenged with technology through JCA’s one-to-one program. JCA was proud to be selected as a Microsoft Showcase School for the third year in a row, and currently has six Microsoft Innovative Educator Experts on the faculty.

Angels and Hilltoppers are successful in and out of the classroom, as every student has excellent opportunities to compete at many levels in 23 sports programs and over 40 additional clubs and activities, including an award-winning drama program. JCA has a rich athletic tradition with 37 State and National Championships.

Applications are being accepted for the incoming Class of 2030 and for current high school students interested in transferring. JCA awarded over $2.4 million dollars in scholarships during the 2024-2025 school year. Scholarships range from $500 to 50% off tuition through the JCA Endowment and Catholic Education Foundation. Prospective students are also eligible to receive merit-based awards.

Apply online at www.jolietcatholicacademy.org. Contact the JCA Admissions Office for more information at 815.741.0500 or admissions@jca-online.org .

Joliet Catholic Academy

1200 N. Larkin Avenue

Joliet, IL 60435

Ph: 815-741-0500

jolietcatholicacademy.org