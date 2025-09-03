Silver Cross Named to U.S. News & World Report’s ‘Best Regional Hospitals’ Ranking

Silver Cross Hospital has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the Best Regional Hospitals in metro-Chicago and the State of Illinois in its 2025-26 Best Hospitals ranking.

U.S. News & World Report measures more than 4,000 hospitals nationally across a wide array of specialties and conditions, making this annual ranking one of the most recognized and respected in the U.S.

For 2025-2026, U.S. News & World Report ranked Silver Cross #20 in Chicago and #21 in the entire State of Illinois for achieving exceptional patient outcomes while utilizing the best standards of care, resources, and technologies.

Silver Cross was cited for exceptional performance in nine clinical areas, including:

· Heart bypass surgery

· Colon cancer surgery

· Heart attack

· Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

· Diabetes

· Hip replacement

· Knee replacement

· Kidney failure

· Pneumonia

“This accomplishment belongs to our entire Silver Cross family for delivering exceptional care to every patient, every time,” said Michael Mutterer, RN, MA, LCPC, CADC, LNHA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Silver Cross Hospital.

Silver Cross also earned high marks for patient experience with 90% of patients feeling positive about their experience –versus the national average of 88% and the Illinois average of 87%.

These recent accolades are in addition to Silver Cross earning its 21st ‘Straight A for Safety’ from the Leapfrog Group in May; for the second year running, a #1 ranking in Illinois for Surgical Care by Healthgrades; and two consecutive 3-Star ratings from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons for excellence in heart bypass surgery.

For a complete look at Silver Cross Hospital’s rankings, visit health.usnews.com/besthospitals .

For more information about Silver Cross Hospital, please contact:

Silver Cross Hospital

1900 Silver Cross Blvd.

New Lenox, IL 60451

815-300-1100

www.silvercross.org