Omega Plumbing, Heating and Cooling - Why Water Heaters Fail and How to Keep Yours Running Smoothly

Your water heater is one of the most vital and hardworking appliances in your home. It quietly provides hot water for showers, laundry, and dishes until it suddenly stops working. A broken water heater can lead to cold showers, water damage, and expensive emergency repairs.

Sediment buildup is a common cause. Over time, minerals from hard water settle at the bottom of the tank, forming a layer that insulates the water from the heating element. This causes your system to work harder, which can lead to overheating, inefficiency, and ultimately, failure. Flushing the tank at least once a year is one of the simplest and most effective ways to prevent this problem.

Another major cause is corrosion. Even though water heaters are built with sacrificial anode rods to prevent rust, these rods wear out over time. If they aren’t replaced, the tank itself can start to corrode from the inside out. Checking the condition of the anode rod every two years can significantly extend the lifespan of your heater.

Other problems include faulty thermostats, broken heating elements, and pressure buildup caused by a malfunctioning temperature and pressure (T&P) relief valve. Each of these issues can be identified early through regular maintenance.

Even the most durable water heaters won’t last forever. Most units have a lifespan of 8–12 years. If your water heater is nearing the end of its lifespan and is experiencing frequent issues, it might be time to consider a replacement, especially with today’s energy-efficient models available.

At Omega Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, we prioritize proactive maintenance. Our technicians can inspect your water heater, flush the tank, replace worn parts, and help you decide if it’s time to upgrade to a more energy-efficient model.

Don’t wait for your water heater to fail at the worst possible moment. A little maintenance now can save you from cold showers and costly repairs later.

For more information, please contact:

Omega Plumbing, Heating & Cooling

521 Oak Leaf Court Unit A

Joliet, IL 60436

Ph: 815-773-0808

www.omegaplumbing.com