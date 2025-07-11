Lewis University Equips Students for the AI-Driven World with New Master’s Program

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer just a future concept. It is actively transforming how we work, live, and communicate. From voice assistants and predictive healthcare to self-driving cars and fraud detection, AI drives innovation across every industry. As the demand for skilled professionals continues to grow, Lewis University is launching a new master’s degree in Artificial Intelligence.

Lewis University’s Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence is designed for professionals looking to expand their expertise in this rapidly growing field. This program emphasizes real-world applications, ethics, data analysis, and machine learning, giving students both technical skills and a strong ethical foundation. Courses are taught by experienced faculty who understand the evolving AI landscape and the need to stay ahead.

Students in Lewis University’s Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence program study deep learning, natural language processing, and the ethics of AI. The program features project-based learning and flexible course options, preparing graduates for roles in AI development, strategy, and implementation.

According to the World Economic Forum, AI and automation are expected to create 97 million new jobs worldwide by 2025, providing more opportunities for those skilled in designing, implementing, and managing AI systems responsibly. This graduate program prepares you for a career in data science, robotics, cybersecurity, and more, regardless of your background in computer science, engineering, business, or healthcare.

What sets Lewis University apart is its focus on personalized learning. The program offers flexible formats, including online and hybrid options, allowing students to balance career growth with current responsibilities. Students benefit from small class sizes, hands-on projects, and strong professional networking opportunities.

By earning a master’s degree in Artificial Intelligence from Lewis University, students gain knowledge, but also become leaders in one of the most dynamic and in-demand fields today.

To learn more or to apply today, visit https://www.lewisu.edu/academics/msai/ .

