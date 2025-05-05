Shakespeare Fest Tradition Thrives at Joliet Catholic Academy After 50 Years

Even though the final curtain has fallen on this year’s Shakespeare Fest at Joliet Catholic Academy, the excitement lingers.

JCA’s annual Shakespeare Fest has a history of over 50 years, starting at the former Joliet Catholic High School. Now-retired English teacher Sheila Fry initiated this tradition and led it for more than 40 years.

This year, more than a hundred seniors participated in the Fest, held on April 11th, just before Easter Break. William Shakespeare’s birthday is traditionally observed on April 23 every year.

“It is organized yearly, and virtually the entire senior class participates, roughly 140 students,” said JCA English teacher Scott Allgood. “However, it is spearheaded yearly by the AP Senior Literature class, this year 12 students, who organize the entire event.”

Allgood said the senior class organizes the annual end-of-year celebration as their way of thanking the school and offering leadership opportunities for all students.

“Seniors provide all the entertainment, decorations, food and service to the school on this day, as all students are invited to the celebration during their English periods on the day,” Allgood said.

During the Fest, JCA underclassmen are introduced to William Shakespeare through original skits written by the AP class members, as well as through performances of classic scenes and sonnets.

“The AP class spends the year planning this event as a way to leave their stamp on their Senior year and cement a memorable legacy to the other classes,” Allgood said. “It is a celebration of them that coincides with Shakespeare’s birthday and continues to show his influence on society today.”

