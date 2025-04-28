Childerguild Donation to Silver Cross Means Less Stress, Easier Breathing for NICU Babies

Thanks to a generous donation from Childerguild , seriously ill babies in the Amy, Matthew and Jay Vana Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Silver Cross Hospital can now breathe easier with the addition of two Neurally Adjusted Ventilatory Assist (NAVA) ventilators specially designed for tiny patients.

Unlike traditional ventilators that rely on clinician input to determine respiratory rate, volume, and pressure, NAVA uses the electrical activity of the baby’s diaphragm to adjust ventilation. This puts the infant and the ventilator in sync, meaning breaths are delivered at the right time and with the appropriate support.

“The NAVA system anticipates the baby’s breathing needs based on electrical activity of the diaphragm. This leads to more effective – and more comfortable – respirations,” explains neonatologistDr. Corryn Greenwood, NICU Medical Director. “The other great thing is the tube we use to connect to the baby’s abdomen is also a feeding tube, meaning there is one less device that’s connected to the infant. We also can use less sedative.”

Dr. Greenwood said the aim is to get the baby breathing on their own faster. So, they look for the infants who have beenon the ventilatorthe longest, which can lead to a bacterial infection.

Traci Wolfe, RRT, Manager of NICU Respiratory Care, said two infants who recently benefitted from the new system had been on (traditional) ventilators for months. After NAVA, she said, they were off in a few weeks, able to breathe on their own.“They may have gone home with oxygen, but a very low amount,” Wolfe said. “NAVA allows the infant to set the breathing pattern they need, instead of us guessing and adjusting.”

Using the NAVA ventilators since last fall, babies in the Silver Cross NICU have been able to breathe on their own more quickly, Dr. Greenwood said.“I am so glad we have it,” she added. “It is a game-changer, and I thank Childerguild for their generous donation.”

Childerguild was founded in 1910 by a group of women whose mission was to support the Women’s and Children’s Services at Silver Cross Hospital. Many women have contributed their time and talents over the years, donating more than $6.7 million.

