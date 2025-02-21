Two Providence Catholic Students Receive Prestigious Chick Evans Scholarship!

Providence Catholic High School (PCHS) proudly announces that seniors Shane Bruin and Clare Ruddy have been awarded the prestigious Chick Evans Scholarship, which covers college tuition and room and board for high-achieving golf caddies. The scholarship is valued at more than $125,000 over four years.

The Evans Scholarship, established in 1930 by the Western Golf Association and celebrated amateur golfer Charles “Chick” Evans Jr., has a rich history of supporting caddies in pursuing higher education. To qualify, applicants must demonstrate a strong caddie record, excellent academics, financial need, and outstanding character.

“I will be attending Iowa, Marquette, or Kansas, depending on the Chick Evans Committee decision,” said Shane. “I enjoy socializing with the members and watching good golf. I am excited to have the opportunity to attend a great college.”

“I enjoy making connections with the golfers,” said Claire. “Caddying has taught me how to form relationships, personal and professional. It has prepared me for the future and helped me learn what it means to work hard. I am excited to be a part of the Evans community and meet new people.”

Shane and Clare’s remarkable achievements stand as a testament to the power of dedication, hard work, and integrity – values that resonate deeply with both the Evans Scholarship and the core principles of a PCHS education. At PCHS, students are nurtured within a framework built on the pillars of Truth, Unity and Love. These principles cultivate individuals who are not only academically strong but also possess a strong moral compass and a deep sense of community.

Currently, 1,130 caddies are enrolled at 24 universities nationwide as Evans Scholars. Since its inception, more than 12,000 caddies have graduated as Evans Scholars, benefiting from this life-changing opportunity.

The PCHS community extends heartfelt congratulations to Shane Bruin and Clare Ruddy on this remarkable achievement, and wishes them continued success in their academic and personal endeavors.

