Empowering Students Through Community-Engaged Learning at Lewis University

At Lewis University, Community-Engaged Learning (CEL) extends beyond the traditional classroom, giving students a unique opportunity to connect their coursework with meaningful service. Through CEL, students engage in hands-on learning experiences that benefit the community and their personal growth. CEL cultivates a sense of civic responsibility and encourages students to become active citizens.

Community-engaged learning has numerous benefits for both students and the community. Here are some of the key advantages:

Hands-on Learning and Personal Growth: CEL provides students practical opportunities to apply classroom knowledge in real-world settings, building essential skills like communication and teamwork.



Civic Responsibility and Community Impact: Involvement in community projects enables students to make a meaningful difference while gaining insight into social issues and developing a sense of civic duty.



Enhanced Learning and Networking: Integrating CEL into the curriculum helps students deepen their understanding of course material and build valuable connections with diverse individuals in their community.



Lewis University’s CEL program provides students with a well-rounded education that prepares them for real-world success. We must continue to support meaningful service and active learning to empower future leaders and contribute to the greater good. CEL is vital to our university’s mission to instill values of compassion, integrity, and social responsibility.

Community-engaged learning also allows students to explore their interests and career goals while making a difference. It allows them to gain hands-on experience and develop skills highly valued by employers, such as leadership, problem-solving, and adaptability. Through service-learning projects, students can discover new talents and strengths.

