Joliet Catholic Academy Celebrates Heritage Month With Prayer, Service

Joliet Catholic Academy was founded in 1990 through the combining of Joliet Catholic High School and St. Francis Academy.

Because of that unique history, JCA celebrates Heritage Month each October by honoring the traditions of the two Catholic orders from the two schools: the Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate and the Carmelites of the Midwest province of the most Pure Heart of Mary.

This year, the school is concentrating on Gathering, Serving, and Praying, and how to live those values throughout the students’ lives. “These charisms are woven into the education within the school, and JCA reserves October to take a closer look at each one,” said Missy Ferro, Campus Minister at Joliet Catholic Academy. “Gathering as a Catholic community and adding prayer and service to the lives of the students leads to increased happiness and peace. Through this Catholic education, we hope the students will begin to cherish these values in their own lives, growing into confident Christians who make the world a better place.”

Heritage Month activities will include an all-school Heritage Mass, a Senior Service Day, a Freshman Retreat, and increased prayer and opportunities to live out the charisms for all students. Living these charisms, JCA students will go out into the world attending to people in need and inviting them into a faith life connected to Jesus.

“At JCA, the high school journey begins and ends with our faith,” said Ferro. “The freshmen learn and bond during a retreat during the same month that the seniors work as a unit to improve the community. This becomes a proud statement of the Catholic ministry and service JCA believes in.”

At Joliet Catholic Academy, faith is integrated into everything. Prayer is the connecting force for Catholics as we work to bring Christ’s love into our world. JCA students understand Christ’s influence in their lives and grow through that knowledge.

For more information about Heritage Month, please contact:

Joliet Catholic Academy : 1200 N. Larkin Avenue : Joliet, IL 60435 : Ph: 815-741-0500 : jca-online.org