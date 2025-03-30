Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville hosts buzz-worthy ‘Pollination Investigation’ exhibit

Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville will host the Smithsonian Gardens’ ‘Pollination Investigation’ exhibit from April 2 to June 22. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville will host a spring exhibit that highlights pollinators and the role they play in the ecosystem.

Smithsonian Gardens’ “Pollination Investigation” opens Wednesday, April 2, and runs through Sunday, June 22. Exhibit hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Jen Guest, the facility supervisor at Isle a la Cache, said the exhibit will showcase “the fascinating relationship” between flowers and pollinators, explaining how they sustain the environment, the Forest Preserve District of Will County announced.

“It’s a great way to learn about these creatures and understand how even small efforts – like planting a pollinator garden – can make a difference,” she stated in the release.

The Will County Forest Preserve's Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville. (Alex Ortiz)

The overwhelming majority of flowering plants rely on pollinators for fertilization. With around 200,000 species of pollinators, from bees and butterflies to birds and bats, “they play an essential role in keeping ecosystems healthy,” Guest stated.

The exhibit was created by Smithsonian Gardens in collaboration with the National Museum of Natural History and made available by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service, according to the release.

The exhibit is funded in part by the Smithsonian Women’s Committee. The exhibit’s appearance at Isle a la Cache was made possible by The Nature Foundation of Will County, according to the release.

Museum staff have enhanced the exhibit and features stunning visuals, hands-on activities, and a special play area for young visitors.

It aligns with Isle a la Cache’s commitment to pollinator education, Guest said.

“Each year, we dedicate an entire event to celebrating pollinators,” she stated in the release. “We also have a pollinator garden with pollinator hotels on-site to provide habitat for our buzzing friends.”

The following is Forest Preserve District of Will County programs related to pollinators this spring: