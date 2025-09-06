Will County Center for Economic Development ready to build on success of student internship program

Students who took part in the 2025 Will County Center for Economic Development Internship Program seen at an orientation session at Lewis University in Romeoville. (Provided by the Will County Center for Economic Development)

The Will County Center for Economic Development will present plans for its summer internship program at a series of information breakfasts that start Tuesday.

The CED internship program links local employers with local high-school students. The program is entering its third year.

The program provided 75 summer internships this past summer, according to a news release from the CED.

Joining the program for the summer of 2026 are Lincoln-Way High School District 210 and Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202.

Returning to the program are Joliet Township High School District 204, Joliet Catholic Academy, Lockport Township High School District 205, Providence Catholic High School, Valley View Community Unit School District 365U, and WILCO Area Career Center.

“By joining us in the internship program, local businesses can invest not only in their own future talent pipeline but also in the long-term economic strength of Will County,” Doug Pryor, president and CEO of the Will County Center for Economic Development, said in the release.

The informational breakfast sessions will provide new and returning employers with program updates, new guidelines, important dates and other information, according to the release.

Doug Pryor, president and CEO of Will County Center for Economic Development, speaks at a celebration for the first Will County Summer Internship Program in 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

The informational breakfast schedule is as follows.

• Tuesday: Joliet Township High School Administrative Building, 300 Caterpillar Drive, Joliet

• Wednesday: Romeoville Village Hall, 1050 W. Romeo Road

• Sept. 30: Plainfield School District 202 Administrative Offices, 15732 Howard St., Plainfield

• Oct. 1: Bolingbrook Chamber of Commerce Offices, 201 Canterbury Lane, Bolingbrook

• Oct. 15: New Lenox Lincoln-Way West Warriors Lodge, 21701 S. Gougar Road, New Lenox

• Oct. 22: Lockport Township Offices, 1463 S. Farrell Road, Lockport

Doors open for each breakfast session at 8 a.m. The sessions run from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. with a light breakfast provided.

Employers interested in attending should register at willcountyced.com or call the CED at 815-723-1800 for more information.