Brandon Road bridge in Joliet Township closed

The Brandon Road bridge in Joliet Township has been closed for emergency repairs.

The drawbridge over the Des Plaines River has been closed after a mechanical failure on Saturday morning, the Illinois Department of Transportation said on Monday.

The Brandon Road bridge has been closed repeatedly in recent because of failures in a center lock mechanism that reconnects the two bridge sections when it is lowered. IDOT did not specify the nature of the most recent mechanical failure in its news release.

“The closure is necessary to replace a mechanical component on the bridge that failed Saturday morning,” IDOT said.

IDOT said an evaluation of the needed repairs has not been completed and a timeline for potential reopening will be announced later.

The emergency closure of the Brandon Road bridge comes while the McDonough Street drawbridge in Joliet also is closed for planned upgrades.

IDOT noted that the Brandon Road bridge detour is different due to the McDonough bridge closing. IDOT advises motorists to take Laraway Road to Chicago Street (also Illinois 53) and proceed to the Ruby Street bridge to cross the Des Plaines River and connect with Broadway Street (also Route 53).