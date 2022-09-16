Joliet man accused of carrying gun stolen from Mississippi: cops

A man was arrested on Thursday in Joliet after he was accused of carrying a loaded 9 mm handgun that was reported stolen from Mississippi, police said.
Officers found Steven Brown, 30, of Joliet, was carrying the gun in a bag while walking with Devarrius Thompson, 27, of Joliet, in the 300 block of Bluff Street, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.
Both men were arrested after officers found a large amount of a marijuana and drug packaging material in the trunk of the vehicle they had just entered when police attempted to question them., English said.
The two men have been booked in the Will County jail. No bond has been set yet.
At 12:40 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to Riverwalk Homes on Bluff Street for a report of a man possibly armed with a gun, English said.
When officers arrived at the street, they saw two men and one of them had matched the description they were given of the armed suspect, English said.
The officers attempted to speak to the men they were able to identify as Brown and Thompson, English said. However, the two men ignored their commands and entered a vehicle, he said.
It appeared Brown was attempting to hide the bag he was carrying under the passenger seat, English said.
Officers removed Brown from the vehicle and arrested him but Thompson remained in the driver’s seat and locked the doors, English said.
Thompson ignored officers’ commands to stop, placed the vehicle in gear, and attempted to drive around the officers, English said.
Other officers arrived to provide backup, English said. At that time, Thompson stopped the vehicle and he was arrested, he said.
Officers searched the vehicle and recovered a loaded 9 mm handgun sticking out of a bag that Brown had been carrying, English said. Marijuana and drug paraphernalia was recovered from the bag as well, he said.
Officers searched the trunk of the vehicle and found a large amount of marijuana, along with drug packaging material, English said.
Officers were able to determine the 9 mm handgun had been reported stolen in Mississippi, English said. The vehicle was then towed from the scene, he said.