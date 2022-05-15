Mokena state lawmaker to host free women’s safety seminar June 7

State Rep. Tim Ozinga will host a free, interactive de-escalation and self-defense seminar next month in New Lenox geared toward women.

The event will help attendees defend themselves and more, according to a news release.

It will take place at the Lee F. Rosenquist Memorial Auditorium at Lincoln-Way Central High School on June 7 at 6 p.m. The school is located at 1801 E. Lincoln Highway in New Lenox.

“As a father of four daughters, I would want to ensure they have the knowledge and skills to defend themselves,” Ozinga said in a statement. “This course is not only a valuable resource for women of all ages in our community but will also provide useful information for men.”

Joseph Malone also will host the seminar. Malone is a special operations Marine and CEO of Founder of Southern Cross. He is an expert firearms trainer and safety consultant, according to the news release.

Malone has taught thousands of corporate and government clients worldwide about ways to protect themselves and others in rare or everyday conflicts.

Doors to the event will open at 5:30 p.m.

Space is limited and registration is encouraged. To learn about the class or register, visit repozinga.org or call 708-694-2032.