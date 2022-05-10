Donation to enhance services at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox

Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox will be able to enhance its services for women and children thanks to a $420,000 donation from a local group.

Childerguild, a fundraising organization founded in 1910 to support the hospital, made the donation, which will be used to fund a second “neighborhood” in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), according to a news release.

“Our ladies care very deeply about supporting women and children services,” said Nicole Long, former Childerguild president, in a statement. “We are very pleased to be able to make this donation, especially during these trying times.”

The neighborhood is comprised of 12 single-family private rooms and a nurse care station. Childerguild donated $250,000 last year to support the first neighborhood and both will be named in their honor.

This year’s donation also will be used to fund education for hospital staff preparing to work in a Level 3 NICU, epidural software, operating room equipment, three mini-telemetry units, a training kit for annual nursing education and the maternal/child services endowment fund for future needs.

Over the past 111 years, the organization has donated $5.4 million to support Silver Cross Hospital.

Childerguild continues its mission today by operating the hospital’s gift shop where patients and visitors can find unique items like jewelry, clothing, handbags, fresh flowers, cards, toys, books, candy and baby clothes.

The group raises funds by hosting its annual Childerguild Ball each November.