State lawmakers secure $1 million for New Lenox water system improvements

Two state lawmakers announced this week the village of New Lenox will receive more than $1 million to improve its water supply system.

The funds come from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency’s State Revolving Fund Program, which includes the Water Pollution Control Loan Program and the Public Water Supply Loan Program, according to a news release. State Sens. Michael Hastings and Patrick Joyce announced the funding on Thursday.

“My commitment to upgrading our aging infrastructure includes accessible clean drinking water,” Hastings, D-Frankfort, said in a statement. “These funds will go a long way in preventing leaky pipes, which in turn will lower the price of water delivery.”

The village of New Lenox will use the funds to replace 1,700 feet of 6-inch watermain with 8-inch watermain. The existing watermain is more than 40 years old and is prone to breaks, according to the news release.

“Through these projects, our community will make significant strides to provide access to clean drinking water for residents,” Joyce, D-Essex, said in a statement. “I’m pleased to see this program at work for New Lenox.”

The water projects are funded through the state’s Rebuild Illinois capital program.