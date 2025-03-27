Meet the 2024-25 Herald-News All-Area Girls Basketball Team

Here is a look at the 2024-25 Herald-News All-Area Girls Basketball Team.

FIRST TEAM

Morris' Landrie Callahan (Rob Oesterle)

Landrie Callahan, jr., Morris: Callahan became the all-time leading scorer for Morris this season, averaging 20.5 points and 12.1 rebounds per game. She was named second team Class 3A IBCA All-State and was an all-Interstate Eight Conference selection for the third straight year.

Lockport's Lucy Hynes (Rob Oesterle)

Lucy Hynes, sr., Lockport: Hynes led the Porters to a remarkable turnaround, posting 28 wins, the most in the program in 39 years. The Herald-News Player of the Year averaged 12.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game and was named all-Southwest Suburban Conference.

Minooka's Madelyn Kiper (Rob Oesterle)

Madelyn Kiper, jr., Minooka: Kiper broke the 1,000-point barrier this season for the Indians and averaged 18.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game. She set school records for 3-pointers made in a game (9) and points in a game (41) in a win over Joliet West, the same game in which she broke 1,000 points. She was named third team Class 4A IBCA All-State and all-Southwest Prairie Conference.

Lincoln-Way West's Caroline Smith

Caroline Smith, sr., Lincoln-Way West: Smith averaged 13.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.5 steals, and 2.8 blocks per game for the Warriors. While reaching 1,000 career points, she is the school’s all-time leader in rebounds and blocks as well as an honorable mention Class 4A IBCA All-State selection and Southwest Suburban Conference Player of the Year. She has committed to Drake University for volleyball.

Lincoln-Way East's Alaina Vargas

Alaina Vargas, sr., Lincoln-Way East: Vargas averaged 13 points per game for the Griffins and shot over 40% from the 3-point line. She made 83 3-pointers on the season and was team captain and an All-Southwest Suburban Conference selection.

SECOND TEAM

Makayla Chism, sr., Joliet West

Sydney Dodd, so., Bolingbrook

Molly Knight, sr., Providence Catholic

Kazariah Smith, sr., Romeoville

Naveah Wright, jr., Joliet Central

HONORABLE MENTION

Tierra Abner, sr., Plainfield South; Laura Arstikatis, jr., Lockport; Brooke Baechtold, sr., Lincoln-Way Central; Layken Callahan, so., Morris; Abby Dulinski, so., Joliet Catholic Academy; Gabrielle Gavin, jr., Joliet West; Lily Hansen, jr., Morris; Taylor Healy, so., Providence Catholic; Kylee Kennell, sr., Coal City; Alaina Peetz, sr., Lockport; Sydney Scott, sr., Plainfield North; Kaitlyn Sedillo, sr., Plainfield North; Alyssa Zellers, sr., Seneca.