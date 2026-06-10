Missing Joliet woman may have returned to the area

A photo of Reonah Epting, 25, provided by the Joliet Police Department. Epting was reported missing in late May 2026. (Photo provided by courtesy of the Joliet Police Department)

Joliet police officers are searching for a woman who was reported missing in May but now may be back in the area.

Reonah Epting, 25, is a a Black woman who is 5-foot-5 and a 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, according to the Joliet Police Department.

A photo of Reonah Epting, 25, provided by the Joliet Police Department. Epting was reported missing in late May 2026. (Photo provided by courtesy of the Joliet Police Department)

She was last seen wearing black Adidas sweatpants, black zip-up top, black Nike slides and a red-and-black baseball cap, police said.

“It was initially reported that Ms. Epting was out of state, however, it is believed that she may be back in the Joliet area now,” police said.

Anyone with information on Epting’s whereabouts should call 911 or the department’s investigation division at 815-724-3020.