Haley Muehlnickel sparks Lincoln-Way East softball’s regional rout of TF South

Lincoln-Way East’s Haley Muehlnickel connects for a two run single against TF South in the Class 4A Lincoln-Way East Regional semifinal on Tuesday. (Gary Middendorf)

When the softball season started, there wasn’t much conversation centered on Lincoln-Way East sophomore Haley Muehlnickel.

That’s not a slight on Muehlnickel’s ability. The Griffins just had seniors at the middle infield positions, which is where Muehlnickel plays. Not only seniors, but Division I recruits Maddie Henry (Penn State) at short and Mackenzie Bacha (Louisville) at second.

Henry was injured a few weeks ago, and Muehlnickel was called up from the sophomore team to play shortstop in her absence. She has more than held her own during that time, and she showed once again that she belongs in Tuesday’s four-inning, 19-0, Class 4A Lincoln-Way East Regional semifinal win over TF South, delivering three hits, including a double, and four RBIs.

How long she will remain as the Griffins’ starting shortstop is still to be determined. Henry was healthy enough to hit Tuesday and came off the bench to go 2 for 2 with a pair of three-run homers and six RBIs.

Lincoln-Way East’s Maddie Henry is greeted at the plate after a home run against TF South in the Class 4A Lincoln-Way East Regional semifinal on Tuesday. (Gary Middendorf)

“I was pretty nervous in the first game when I came up,” Muehlnickel said. “But the rest of the girls really welcomed me and accepted me on the team. That made things a lot easier. I am feeling pretty good about where I’m at right now and getting more and more confidence.

“We wanted to come out today and get a lot of runs on the board early, and we were able to do that.”

After starting pitcher Brooke Gentry retired the Red Wolves in order in the top of the first, the Griffins (25-6) got to work on those early runs.

Grace Duncan was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in the first run before Muehlnickel hit a two-run single. After Zoey Bullock was hit by a pitch, Monica Hickey hit a two-run double. After a walk, Bacha (3 for 4, 4 RBIs) hit a two-run single for a 7-0 lead.

Lincoln-Way East’s Brett Gentry delivers a pitch against TF South in the Class 4A Lincoln-Way East Regional semifinal on Tuesday. (Gary Middendorf)

East, which will play for the regional title Friday at 4:30 against Andrew, tacked on nine more in the bottom of the second, highlighted by a three-run homer by Henry followed by a solo homer by Notre Dame recruit Cassidy Jagielski. Muehlnickel also had a two-run single in the inning and later doubled.

Henry capped the scoring in the bottom of the third with her second three-run homer.

“We did what we wanted to do tonight,” East coach Liz Hyland said. “We were able to get our feet wet in the postseason and give everyone a chance to play. We had three pitchers pitch, and they all did a real good job of throwing strikes.

“Haley Muehlnickel stepped up when we needed her to and took on the shortstop role. That’s a tough job, but she has really done great. Having her playing so well really will give us a lot of flexibility when Maddie is ready to be fully back.”

In two innings in the circle, Gentry allowed one hit and struck out four. Ellie Dobesh and Reagan Johnson each threw a shutout inning, with Dobesh striking out three and Johnson two.