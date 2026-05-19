Elwood police officer dies after ‘courageous battle with cancer’

A police officer who served Elwood for 25 years died on Monday after a “courageous battle with cancer,” according to police officials.

Officer Nicky “Nick” Adams was known for his “humor, mentorship, commitment to family and commitment to his fellow brothers and sisters in blue,” according to a statement from the Elwood Police Department.

Adams joined the department in 2001.

“Over the course of his career, he served in patrol, evidence section and overweight truck enforcement, where he earned the respect and administration of colleagues and community members alike through his professionalism, compassion and unwavering dedication to service,” Elwood police officials said.

Adams is survived by his wife, Cindy, his daughter, Vittoria, granddaughter, Phiona, his brother, Jim, along with “many friends, family members and fellow officers who will deeply miss him,” police officials said.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Nick’s family, friends and brothers and sisters in law enforcement during this incredibly difficult time,” police officials said.

The Elwood Police Department asks the community to keep Adams’ family “in their thoughts and respect their privacy as they navigate this profound loss.”