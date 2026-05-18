Joliet District 204 crosstown volleyball game raises funds for veterans

Members of the Joliet Central Steelmen and Joliet West Tigers boys volleyball teams after their Volley4Vets Showdown event on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo Provided by Joliet Township High School District 204)

The boys volleyball teams of Joliet Township High School District 204 collaborated through competition to raise over $1,100 for charity this month.

The rival teams from Joliet West and Joliet Central dubbed their crosstown game on May 12 Volley4Vets Showdown and donated proceeds from the game to Hope Manor Joliet.

The event was held at Joliet West and funds were raised through ticket sales, raffles, and donations.

In total $1,182 were raised for Hope Manor Joliet, a large-scale supportive housing development for Will County veterans operated Volunteers of America Illinois.

The organization provides housing and support services like counseling and employment assistance for homeless and low-income veterans at risk of becoming homeless.

“This event gave our student-athletes an opportunity to compete while also giving back to local veterans and their families, said Joliet West volleyball coach Tara Litwicki. ”We were grateful for the support from both school communities and everyone who contributed to making the Volley4Vets Showdown a success."

District 204 organizers said “the event highlighted the positive impact student-athletes can make beyond competition while supporting an organization dedicated to helping veterans build stability and long-term success.”