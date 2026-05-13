Joliet West H.S. names its 2026 Mr. and Ms. Alpha Omega

Calloway Walsh and Payton Palesh hold their certificates after being named 2026 Mr. and Ms. Alpha Omega at Joliet West High School's Senior Awards on May 6. The award recognizes the school's most distinguished graduating seniors for academic excellence, leadership, and service to the community. (Photo Provided By Joliet West High School )

Joliet West High School honored Payton Palesh and Calloway Walsh as its 2026 Mr. and Ms. Alpha Omega at Senior Awards on May 6, recognizing them as the school’s best all-around seniors.

Each winner receives a $500 scholarship and will speak at graduation. First runners-up get $250; second runners-up receive $125.

The annual award, sponsored by the yearbook and overseen by Jenn Galloy (yearbook sponsor) and Yvette Justice (college and career specialist), is one of Joliet West’s most honored traditions.

The selection process starts with seniors who maintained a 3.5 or higher GPA for seven consecutive semesters. Those students submit personal narratives describing their involvement, leadership, and how they embody two of the school’s Tiger Pride traits: toughness, integrity, greatness, energy, responsibility, passion, respect, inclusivity, discovery, and execution.

The school administration narrows the field to the top 10 male and top 10 female candidates. A panel of school stakeholders then interviews finalists to select winners and runners-up.

The winners

Palesh has distinguished himself through academic excellence and servant leadership. As vice president of Science National Honor Society and activities director for Rho Kappa, he has organized chemistry tutoring and service projects.

He founded the Teacher Appreciation Club and is a senior leader on the Track and Field Throws Team.

Palesh is an Illinois State Scholar and an AP Scholar with Distinction. This fall, he will attend the University of Notre Dame to study applied and computational mathematics and statistics.

Walsh has built her high school career on the arts, academics, and technical skill. As vice president of SkillsUSA, she became the first student in the district to qualify for the National Leadership and Skills Conference, placing 12th in the country.

She was the first Joliet West Speech Team member to qualify for IHSA State Finals in three separate events and earned a State Gold Medal in Prepared Speech.

Walsh also leads in choir, musicals, and the Principal-Student Advisory. This fall, she will attend Purdue University to pursue mechanical engineering for theater.

Payton and Calloway are the standouts, but the entire group of finalists represents the depth of talent in the Class of 2026.

Runners-up and finalists

Mr. Alpha Omega first runner-up is Henry Mastin and second runner-up is Toribio Morales.

Mr. Alpha Omega finalists are: Daniel Bautista, Julian Lopez, Marco Rodriguez, Noah Tarver, Peng (Hank) Leangheng, and Henry Young.

Ms. Alpha Omega first runner-up is Lina Govoni and second runner-up is Morgan Konieczny.

Ms. Alpha Omega finalists are: Bianco Campos, Emily Diaz, Yahaira Ramrez, Gianna Jaramillo, Cara Konieczny, Elizabeth Lange and Ariel Smith.