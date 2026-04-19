Family, friends release balloons for Joliet man whose remains were found in Mokena

Family and friends of Terhan "T3" Foster Gordon, 36, of Joliet, held a balloon release memorial for him on Saturday, April 18, 2026, near the area where his remains were found in Mokena. (Felix Sarver)

The family and friends of a Joliet man whose remains were found in Mokena held a balloon release in his memory.

The memorial for Terhan “T3” Foster Gordon, 36, took place Saturday on a trail in the area where his skeletal remains were found March 24 near Oakwood Drive and Townline Road in Mokena.

Gordon was last seen the night of June 27 in Joliet and Crest Hill.

The case is under investigation by the Joliet Police Department, Will County Sheriff’s Office and the Will County Coroner’s Office.

“We wanted to do a balloon release for him, since they found him,” said Nicole Epting, Gordon’s mother-in-law.

The balloons were black and green, Gordon’s favorite colors.

More than 20 people, including family and friends, attended Saturday’s balloon release. Epting said they came from places such as Chicago, Plainfield and Naperville.

Bryce Epting (from left); Jennifer Sanders (center), the sister of Terhan Foster Gordon, 36, of Joliet; Lamont Sanders, Jennifer Sanders' brother; and Nicole Epting (right) stand at a balloon release for Gordon on Saturday April 18, 2026, in Mokena. (Felix Sarver)

Epting’s husband, Bryce Epting, wore a green shirt with a photo of Gordon that said, “RIP T3.”

Epting said she’s not sure what’s happening next with the investigation.

“We’re hoping for him to receive justice,” she said.

She said she believes someone is responsible for his death.

Jennifer Sanders, Gordon’s sister, was at the vigil with her brother, Lamont Sanders, and other family members. Before the balloon release, Jennifer Sanders said it’s been “really tough” and she’s been feeling “really down.”

“But being around family and friends and being around people that loved him, it really does lift me up in a way,” Sanders said.

She addressed Gordon and said, “I just want to let you know that we all miss you.”

Cherita Adams, one of Gordon’s cousins, said she’s been praying for his family to receive peace and closure.

“You do have a long road ahead of you, but the good thing is he’s found,” she said.