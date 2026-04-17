Two Joliet high school students win local CEO Pitch Competition with original business ideas

Caleb Christos of Joliet Central High School and Karina Murillo Ibarra of Joliet West High School have won the Joliet Township High School District 204 CEO Pitch Competition.

The program involves students presenting original business plans to community leaders and business professionals.

Caleb Christos showcases entrepreneurship skills in the annual competition (Photo Provided By Joliet High School)

Christos founded Thermcorp, an online tech wear apparel brand featuring minimal designs that combine comfort and modern style.

Ibarra created EverPetal, an artificial flower bouquet company that handcrafts arrangements from pipe cleaners.

“The CEO program has helped me build confidence in my abilities and develop a strong work ethic,” Christos said. “I’ve learned how to stay consistent, manage my time, and keep pushing toward my goals.”

“Being surrounded by mentors and peers who push you to succeed has been the best part of my senior year. It gave me a platform to turn my passion into a reality,” Ibarra said.

Karina Murillo Ibarra showcases entrepreneurship skills in the annual competition (Photo Provided By Joliet High School)

Judges evaluated presentations based on innovation, feasibility, and execution. The competition serves as the culminating project for students in the CEO Program, requiring them to develop, refine, and pitch their businesses.

“The level of professionalism and passion we saw at this year’s competition was outstanding,” said CEO Instructor Steve Visser. “Our students not only build businesses from the ground up, but they also develop the confidence and real-world skills necessary to succeed beyond high school.”

The Joliet Township High School District 204 CEO Program is a year-long course that teaches entrepreneurship through real-world experience.

Students collaborate with local business leaders, participate in site visits, and launch and operate their own businesses.