Scuba business wants to move into Joliet YMCA location

The Galowich Family YMCA is located along Houbolt Road in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

The Galowich Family YMCA in Joliet will close at the end of next week, and Dive Right in Scuba wants to move in.

Dive Right in Scuba is an all-purpose scuba business that has locations in Plainfield and Orland Park.

The Joliet Zoning Board of Appeals on Thursday will consider zoning variations to allow the commercial use of what has been a non-profit indoor and outdoor recreation facility.

The Galowich Family YMCA has been on the 16-acre site at 749 Houbolt Road since 1982, according to a city staff memo to the zoning board.

The facilities include the 25,000-square-foot YMCA building with swimming pool and basketball courts, two baseball fields, an outdoor walking track and open grass fields.

Swimmers are seen in the indoor pool at the Galowich Family YMCA in this file photo.

Dive Right in Scuba intends to name the complex “The Flex” and include several primary uses that are similar to the existing operations at the facility, the staff report states.

Those uses include: aquatics programming, swimming instruction, and organized youth sports for the indoor basketball courts and outdoor athletic facilities.

The Flex also will include retail and training areas related to scuba instruction.

The proposed hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, according to the staff report.

People gather in November 2024 for a groundbreaking ceremony for the new YMCA that soon will open in Shorewood. (Gary Middendorf)

The Greater Joliet Area YMCA is closing Galowich on April 24 as it opens a new facility in Shorewood, according to plans announced in 2024.

The YMCA will no longer have a facility in Joliet after having closed the Smith Family YMCA on Briggs Street in 2021.

The organization also operates the C.W. Avery Family YMCA in Plainfield, which opened in 2006, and opened a facility in Morris in 2024 in a joint project with Morris Hospital.