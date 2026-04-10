Joliet Slammers announce jersey and tin cup promotions for game at Old Joliet Prison

Joliet Slammers promotional photo shows jersey being worn at The Big House Ballgame and tin cup to be given away to first 1,000 fans at the game being played at the Old Joliet Prison on April 30. April 6, 2026 (Provided by the Joliet Slammers)

The Joliet Slammers have announced more promotions for “The Big House Ballgame” on April 30.

The exhibition game is being played at the Old Joliet Prison.

“The event will feature prison-inspired uniforms modeled after designs discovered within the walls of the Old Joliet Prison,” according to a news release issued this week by the Slammers.

The jerseys will be put up for auction on the day of the game. Fans will be able to bid on them through the team’s online auction platform, DASH, according to the release.

Historic photo shows prison-yard baseball being played at former Joliet Correctional Center, now named the Old Joliet Prison. (Old Joliet Prison)

In another game-day promotion, “the first 1,000 fans through the prison gates will receive a commemorative tin cup giveaway in partnership with Eames Law Group,” according to the release.

The gates will open at noon for pre-game festivities, including live blues music and Route 66-themed entertainment, and the first pitch will be at 3:05 p.m.

“The Big House Ballgame is about celebrating the Route 66 Centennial and creating lasting memories for the Joliet community in a truly unique setting,” Slammers Executive Vice President Night Train Veeck said in the release.

The game is being played during the 100th Anniversary year for historic Route 66.

The Slammers will play against the Gateway Grizzlies, a Frontier League rival.