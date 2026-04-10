Joliet Slammers announce jersey and tin cup promotions for game at Old Joliet Prison

The Joliet Slammers have announced more promotions for “The Big House Ballgame” on April 30.
The exhibition game is being played at the Old Joliet Prison.
“The event will feature prison-inspired uniforms modeled after designs discovered within the walls of the Old Joliet Prison,” according to a news release issued this week by the Slammers.
The jerseys will be put up for auction on the day of the game. Fans will be able to bid on them through the team’s online auction platform, DASH, according to the release.
In another game-day promotion, “the first 1,000 fans through the prison gates will receive a commemorative tin cup giveaway in partnership with Eames Law Group,” according to the release.
The gates will open at noon for pre-game festivities, including live blues music and Route 66-themed entertainment, and the first pitch will be at 3:05 p.m.
“The Big House Ballgame is about celebrating the Route 66 Centennial and creating lasting memories for the Joliet community in a truly unique setting,” Slammers Executive Vice President Night Train Veeck said in the release.
The game is being played during the 100th Anniversary year for historic Route 66.
The Slammers will play against the Gateway Grizzlies, a Frontier League rival.