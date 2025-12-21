Slammers to play exhibition game at Old Joliet Prison for Route 66 centennial

The Joliet Slammers will take the field for an exhibition game at Old Joliet Prison to kick off the Route 66 centennial celebration at 3:05 p.m. Thursday, April 30.
The “Big House Ballgame” will represent the long history of organized baseball played at the prison.
The first game was introduced in 1914 by prison warden Edmund Allen as a way to improve morale and encourage good behavior. Baseball remained a constant at the prison for almost a century until it closed in 2002.
For tickets and further information, look for upcoming announcements at jolietslammers.com/bhbg.