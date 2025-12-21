Slammers to play exhibition game at Old Joliet Prison for Route 66 centennial

Team owner Bill Murray shakes hands with the team prior to the Joliet Slammers home opener Friday May 10, 2024. (Adam Jomant for Shaw Local News Network/Adam Jomant)

The Joliet Slammers will take the field for an exhibition game at Old Joliet Prison to kick off the Route 66 centennial celebration at 3:05 p.m. Thursday, April 30.

The first game of baseball was played at the Old Joliet Prison in 1914. (Old Joliet Prison)

The “Big House Ballgame” will represent the long history of organized baseball played at the prison.

The first game was introduced in 1914 by prison warden Edmund Allen as a way to improve morale and encourage good behavior. Baseball remained a constant at the prison for almost a century until it closed in 2002.

For tickets and further information, look for upcoming announcements at jolietslammers.com/bhbg.