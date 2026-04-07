Plainfield Park District expanding trail system thanks to $250,000 in federal funds

Plainfield Park’s Director of Planning Bob Collins explains a map of the proposed Bentley Road pathway to U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, on Tuesday, April 7, 2026 in Plainfield. The Plainfield Park District is in the very early stages creating a four mile pathway, a vital link between Riverside Parkway, Sunset Park, and Hammel Woods trails along the DuPage River corridor. (Gary Middendorf)

Plainfield Park District continues to work to improve its trail system to meet the needs of district residents.

Improving the connectivity of the district’s trail system is a high priority for residents, Plainfield Park District Executive Director Carlo Capalbo said.

“They want longer trails where they can go 10, 15. 20 miles when they’re riding and whatnot,” he said.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, looks over a map of Bentley Road pathway connection before presenting a check for $250,000 for the project on Tuesday, April 7, 2026 in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf)

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, was able to secure $250,000 in federal funding for the Bentley Road Pathway Connection, which is part of the DuPage River Trail.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, poses with members of Plainfield Park District after presenting a check for $250,000 for the Bentley Road pathway connection on Tuesday, April 7, 2026 in Plainfield. The Plainfield Park District is in the very early stages creating a four mile pathway, a vital link between Riverside Parkway, Sunset Park, and Hammel Woods trails along the DuPage River corridor. (Gary Middendorf)

The funding will be used to connect existing trails and create four uninterrupted miles along the DuPage River into a pathway connecting parks, recreation areas and small businesses in Will County.

The pathway will serve as a link between trails at Riverside Parkway, Sunset Park, and Hammel Woods along the DuPage River corridor.

“It’s been a real strong priority for me during my time in office to make sure that we are protecting green space,” Underwood said following a check presentation to the Plainfield Park District on April 7.

“Conservation projects have always been something that I was looking to uplift and support through the community project funding initiative. And so this is just the latest example of being able to bring federal dollars to our community, to protect nature and also create safe spaces for people to be outside and enjoy the beauty of the 14th District,” he said.

The trail project is estimated to cost between $500,000 to $600,000, Plainfield Park District Planning Director Bob Collins said.

“And then they’ll be other aspects to the project that we’ll look at over the years,” Collins said.

The park district has been working with the Forest Preserve District of Will County on the project.

“The DuPage River Trail at some point will span 40 miles, from DuPage County down to Channahon,” said Tracy Chapman, deputy director and public safety administrator for the forest preserve district. “It is about alternative transportation and active recreation for our communities.”

The park district looks to break ground on the Bentley Road Pathway Connection next year. Construction of the trail would take between six and eight months.

“Hopefully next fall it will be open,” Collins said.