Illinois Extension hires new 4-H coordinators for Grundy, Kankakee and Will counties

Barbara Dubravec, Colleen Hoffman, and Kylee Zoran have joined Illinois Extension as the 4-H program coordinators in Will County, Kankakee County, and Grundy County. (Photo Provided By Illinois Extension)

Illinois Extension has hired three new 4-H program coordinators to strengthen youth development across Northern Illinois.

Barbara Dubravec, Colleen Hoffman, and Kylee Zoranas the 4-H program coordinators in Will County, Kankakee County, and Grundy County, respectively. The positions were previously vacant due to staffing transitions.

“I am pleased to welcome Barbara and Colleen to new roles within our unit, as well as welcome Kylee, who comes to us after previously serving as an Ag Teacher. I’m excited to see what they accomplish in these new roles, which were previously vacant due to staffing transitions,” said Marilu Andon, Illinois Extension county director serving Grundy, Kankakee, and Will counties.

In their new roles, Dubravec, Hoffman and Zoran will be the first point of contact for 4-H families in their respective counties and will take the lead in managing members, volunteers, clubs, and the 4-H summer exhibitions. 4-H is the flagship youth development program of Illinois Extension and the largest out-of-school program in Illinois.

Through hands-on learning and life-changing experiences, Illinois 4-H prepares youth to be “Beyond Ready” for life. Dubravec joins Will County from Kankakee and brings years of experience working with youth and community-based programs.

A lifelong 4-H alumna for Kankakee County, “she has dedicated her career to supporting positive youth development through hands-on learning and strong community partnerships,” a new release from the Extension said.

Hoffman, previously the office support assistant in Kankakee County, brings a strong background in youth development and community engagement to her new role. She previously assisted in the implementation of Illinois Extension’s new volunteer management experience and brings extensive experience in volunteer management.

Hoffman is “passionate about creating welcoming environments where young people can build confidence, explore new interests, and develop skills,” according to the release.

New to Illinois Extension, Zoran’s connection to 4-H began in her own youth, where early involvement in agriculture helped shape her career path.

A lifelong 4-H alumna from La Salle County, she is no stranger to agriculture and youth education. She previously served as an agriculture teacher and FFA adviser.

Zoran brings classroom and leadership experience into her role, where she is passionate about helping young people discover their interests and find their place in the world.

Dubravec, Hoffman, and Zoran will be based out of their respective county offices.

“We are excited to welcome these three talented individuals to our team. 4-H is an impactful program, and I am excited to see it continue to grow under their thoughtful guidance,” said Andon.

Illinois 4-H is Illinois’ largest out-of-school program. For information about 4-H, visit go.illinois.edu/About4HGKW.

The University of Illinois Extension 4-H logo. (Photo provided by U of I Extension)

4-H is Illinois Extension’s flagship youth development program and the largest out-of-school youth program in the state. Through hands-on learning and mentorship, the program prepares young people for life and career success.