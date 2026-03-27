Indiana woman charged in Crete Township triple homicide now in Will County custody

Jenna Strouble, 30, of of St. John, Indiana (Photo provided by Will County Sheriff's Office)

A woman who was being detained in an Indiana jail while charged in the shooting deaths of three people in Crete Township has been moved to Will County.

Jenna Strouble, 30, of St. John, Indiana, waived extradition to Illinois during a Lake County, Indiana, court appearance Thursday and was brought to the Will County Adult Detention Facility on Friday morning, the Will County Sheriff’s Office said.

Strouble’s next court appearance will be at 9 a.m. Monday.

Strouble is charged with nine counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Jacob Q. Lambert, 32, and his parents, Stacy J. Forde, 54, and Patrick J. Forde, 55, in their home in the 3400 block of E. Norway Trail in unincorporated Crete Township on Monday, March 23.

All three victims were shot to death in what the police have described as an act of domestic violence.

Crete Township homicide Police tape surrounds a home in the 3400 block of Norway Trail in Crete Township as the Will County Sheriff's Office investigates a triple homicide on Monday, March 23, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

The sheriff’s office said Strouble and Lambert had an on-and-off-again romantic relationship, and they share children.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Lake County, Indiana Sheriff’s Office and the St. John Police Department for their assistance in this case.