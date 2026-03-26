I-80 lane in Joliet shut down for emergency repairs Thursday

A sign for the eastbound direction of Interstate 80 seen on Aug. 15, 2024, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced an emergency closure on Interstate 80 Thursday.

IDOT said the right lane on eastbound I-80 between Wheeler Avenue and Center Street in Joliet will be closed today for emergency pavement repairs.

The repairs are expected to be complete this evening with the lane reopening by approximately 7 p.m.

IDOT advised that heavy congestion is anticipated during the work and that motorists should consider alternative routes to avoid the area.

Local streets are unable to accommodate heavy or wide trucks so other interstate routes are encouraged.

If drivers cannot take an alternate route, IDOT said they should expect delays and allow extra time for travel through the area.

Drivers are asked to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, to look out for workers and equipment, and to refrain from using mobile devices.