Chicago Street lane closures in Joliet begin Wednesday

Chicago Street (U.S. 52/Illinois 53) lane closures between McDonough Street (U.S. 6/52) and Doris Avenue in Joliet will begin Wednesday, March 25. (Photo provided by Illinois Department of Transportation)

Lane closures connected to the Chicago Street interchange reconstruction along Interstate 80 in Joliet will begin Wednesday.

The interchange is the last of six to be rebuilt along the I-80 project.

The work will be carried out in several stages but initially will require lane closures in both directions of Chicago Street between McDonough Street (U.S. Routes 6/52) and Doris Avenue, the Illinois Department of Transportation said on Tuesday.

At least one lane in both directions will remain open for about one month while temporary pavement and other site needs are completed to accommodate traffic during the reconstruction, IDOT said.

Once the temporary pavement is complete, Chicago Street will return to two lanes in both directions throughout the initial stages of construction, IDOT said.

The public also should expect lane shifts and various lane closures on both sides of Chicago Street until the project is finished.

Starting in April, IDOT will be closing the following ramps:

• Westbound I-80 to northbound and southbound Chicago Street. The ramp is anticipated to reopen in 2028. A detour will direct traffic westbound on I-80 to the Larkin Avenue (Illinois Route 7) exit and entrance ramps to access Chicago Street via eastbound I-80.

• Chicago Street northbound and southbound to eastbound I-80. The ramp is anticipated to reopen in 2028. A detour will direct traffic westbound on I-80 to the Larkin Avenue exit and entrance ramps to access eastbound I-80.

Additional ramp and lane closures for varying durations will be required at times. Schedules and impacts to traffic will be shared approaching the closure dates.