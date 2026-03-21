Will County women’s group donates $10,100 to Joliet Noon Lions Club

Members of 100+ Women Who Care of Will County donated $10,100 to the Joliet Noon Lions Club on March 19, 2026. (Photo provided by 100+ Women Who Care of Will County)

The Joliet Noon Lions Club is the beneficiary of a large donation from the 100+ Women Who Care of Will County.

The women’s group had its “big check” presentation donating $10,100 to the Joliet Noon Lions Club on March 19.

Joliet Noon Lions Club President Jim Darguzis, past president John Joseph Honiotes and membership chair Teena Mackey were presented the checks. Mackey is also a member of 100+ Women Who Care of Will County.

Lions are men and women who volunteer their time to serve humanitarian causes in their local and world communities. One of their main services is to the blind/visually impaired and hearing impaired populations.

Lions Clubs provide eyeglasses and hearing aids for area residents, collect used eyeglasses for the Lions of Illinois Foundation for use in developing countries, send sight and hearing impaired students to Camp Lions, according to the news release from 100+ Women Who Care.

A Lions of Illinois Foundation program helps with the diabetic eye screenings at the Will/Grundy Medical Center and with eye screenings at local schools and for senior centers, according to the release.

The donation from 100+ Women Who Care will be used toward buying a new piece of equipment for vision screenings, the release said.

“The Joliet Noon Lions club is thrilled to benefit from the donations of 100+Women Who Care. When we conduct vision and hearing screening in the community the number of people who need glasses and hearing aids is often unexpected. Regular screening opportunities are important and having the right equipment to conduct the screenings is vital,” said Darguzis.

Donations from the 100+ Women Who Care of Will County are designed to make an immediate and positive impact on the community.

Mackey said “These dollars will directly fill a gap in services for vision and hearing to all age groups in the community. I am proud to be a member of the 100+Women Who Care as we affect positive changes in Will County.”

At each of the quarterly meetings members nominate charities, three are chosen at random, and after a brief presentation, the members vote on which charity to support.

Once the winning charity is announced, everyone writes a $100 check, on the spot directly to that charity.

All charities nominated must be located in, and serve Will County and must have 501(c)(3) non-profit status.

The next meeting of 100+ Women Who Care of Will County’s is at 6 p.m. on April 14 at Coom’s Corner restaurant in Lockport.

For more information, please go to the web site at www.100wwc-will.org or visit us on Face