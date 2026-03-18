2026 Herald-News boys volleyball preview capsules

Here is a look at the boys volleyball teams in The Herald-News coverage area in the 2026 season.

BOLINGBROOK

Head coach: Molly DeSerf

Last season’s record: 29-8

Key returners: Edison Ah-Yo, 6-3, so., OH; Daniel Kaduthodil, 5-11, jr., S; Dylan Barrera, 6-3, jr., RS/MB; Ryan Saravia, 6-2, sr., S; Dom Pietruszewski, 6-1, sr., S; Aiden Wickert, 6-0, sr., OH; Angel Gonzalez, 5-9, sr., DS.

Key newcomers: Liam Pitt, 6-2, so., OH; Charlie Behnke, 6-3, jr., MB.

Worth noting: The Raiders advanced to the regional title match last season. ... Ah-Yo was named All-Southwest Prairie Conference, while Saravia is committed to Baldwin Wallace and Pietruszewski is committed to Widener University. ... Coach DeSerf: “We return a core group that had success under the leadership of our 2025 class last season. They have been working incredibly hard in their club seasons and, individually, have had a lot of success. We are looking forward to getting all of the guys in the gym together and working toward a successful season. The offseason has brought so many opportunities for them to lead and grow as players and competitors, and that will pay dividends when matches begin. We have some seasoned veterans, specifically in our setters, and will be looking to our underclassmen to step up and lead our offense.”

JOLIET CENTRAL

Head coach: Nick Ratajczak

Last season’s record: 13-20

Key returners: Logan Novak, 6-0, sr., S; Logan Wright, 6-3, sr., MB; Luis Zurita, so., 5-8, L; Ian Guzman, 5-8, sr. OH/DS; Felipe Andrés Olvera, sr., 5-9, S/RS/DS.

Key newcomers: Jesus Orozco, so., RS; Anthony Castillo, jr., OH; Jonathan Vasquez, so., OH; Matt Stukel, so., RS/OH/MH; Emiliano Lara, fr., L/DS.

Worth noting: Novak has more than 1,100 assists in his career for the Steelmen and is on pace to top 1,700, which would set a school record. He is committed to College of DuPage. ... Coach Ratajczak: “We return several seniors and three established varsity starters, including a senior setter who is pursuing the school’s career assist record and will be playing collegiately next season. Our program has shown steady growth with back-to-back seasons of 13 or more wins, and our goal is to continue improving within the competitive Southwest Prairie Conference while increasing our overall win total. Leadership from our senior class, combined with a talented sophomore and junior group, gives us optimism heading into the season.”

Bolingbrook at Joliet West Regional Championship match Coach Tara Litwicki (right) and Joliet West will look to improve on last season's 23-12 record. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

JOLIET WEST

Head coach: Tara Litwicki

Last season’s record: 25-12

Key returners: Akbal Ramos, 5-7, sr., L; Jafet Cera, 5-11, sr., OH; Sam Racutt, 5-10, jr., S; Max Neverman, 6-6, jr., MH.

Key newcomers: Mason Lipuma, 5-11, sr., RS; Andrae Lyles, 5-10, jr., OH/RS; Jose Aguirre, 6-0, so., S; Adryan Benavides, 5-11, so., MH.

Worth noting: The Tigers finished second in the Southwest Prairie Conference last season. ... Coach Litwicki: “Coming off a 25-12 season and a second-place finish in the SPC, our program has established a winning culture. While we graduated a significant senior class, we are excited about the next-man-up mentality in our gym. We have several key returners ready to transition into leadership roles, complemented by a group of juniors and sophomores who bring incredible physical power and varsity-level excitement. Our goal is to evolve and peak at the right time to turn some heads.”

LEMONT

Head coach: Chris Zogata

Last season’s record: 11-19

Key returners: Aiden McIntyre, 6-4, sr., MB; Michael Tilly, 5-8, sr., L; Kevin Collins, 6-2, jr., S.

Key newcomers: Eamon Salmon, 5-10, sr., OH; Matt O’Boyle, 5-9, sr., S; Oliver Wernio, 6-0, jr., RS; Alex Kaczmarczyk, 6-0, jr., OH; Aiden Dzaferoski, 5-10, jr., OH; Jacob Emmi, 5-9, jr., S; Emmet Farrell, 5-9, jr., DS; Chris Hunt, 6-0, jr., MB.

Worth noting: McIntyre had 147 kills, 20 blocks and 84 digs for Lemont last season. ... Coach Zogata: “I believe we will be much more competitive this season. We may be young, but we have seniors in key positions at middle, libero, and setter. These boys want to be successful and have very focused goals. Practices will be more competitive, which will help during our matches. I am looking to be a top team in the conference and being competitive in all our matches.”

LINCOLN-WAY CENTRAL

Head coach: Matthew Small

Last season’s record: 25-14

Key returners: Braeden Fiore; Ben Pryor; Aiden Schindler, Joey Vellenga, Declan Garvey.

Worth noting: This is Small’s first season as the Knights’ head coach after 15 years as a boys and girls assistant at Homewood-Flossmoor. ... Fiore is being recruited by major Division I programs, including Lewis University. ... Coach Small: “I’m extremely excited for the opportunity to take over the Lincoln-Way Central boys volleyball program and see what this group can accomplish this season. We have a very talented and deep roster filled with experienced players who are hardworking, competitive, and committed to getting better every day. The energy and effort the guys have brought so far has been outstanding. I’m looking forward to seeing how they compete against some of the higher power teams we added in for this year’s schedule.”

LINCOLN-WAY EAST

Head coach: Kristopher Fiore

Last season’s record: 32-7

Key returners: Carter Geiger, 6-5, jr., OH; Grant Urban, 6-2, sr., RS; Nick Klawitter, 6-3, jr., MH.

Key newcomers: Wil Starr, 6-1, jr., OH; Jackson Thayer, 6-2, jr., OH.

Worth noting: The Griffins advanced to the sectional title match last season. ... Geiger is a Division I prospect that had 185 kills, 37 blocks and 16 aces last season, while Urban had 121 kills and Klawitter 113. ... Coach Fiore: “Our level of returning experience took a hit this off-season when our multi-year varsity starting OH Joey Abbeduto had shoulder surgery and is out for the year. However, we do return five players that started in some capacity last year, including both of our setters. We have a deep junior class, where most of our players are starters for the Ultimate 17-1 or 17-2’s teams. Our squad should be very athletic with front row potential starters all touching between 10-8-11-4.”

LINCOLN-WAY WEST

Head coach: Jodi Frigo

Last season’s record: 19-18

Key returners: Colin Baikie, 6-2, jr., OH; David Neylon, 6-4, jr., MH; Mason Thompson, 6-1, sr.; OH; Drew Villalobos, 5-9, sr., OH/L; Aidan Kettelson, 6-1, sr., S.

Key newcomers: Ryan Czernik, 6-4, sr., MH; Mikey Nebel, 5-11, jr., S; Eli Nelson, 6-2, sr., RS.

Worth noting: Baikie had 152 kills and 179 digs for the Warriors last season, while Thompson had 121 kills and 142 digs, and Kettelson had 146 assists. ... Coach Frigo: “Losing eight seniors may seem like a rebuild sort of year, but people should not count us out just yet. The five returning varsity guys are ready to step up and show the state what they can do. We will continue to use our athleticism to compete with the best in the state. It might take us a little time to gel, but if we can learn to play smart volleyball, we have the depth, experience and heart to pull a few upsets along the way.”

LOCKPORT

Head coach: Nick Mraz

Last season’s record: 15-20

Key returners: Hunter Fash, 6-1, sr., OH; Austin Williams, 6-4, sr., MB; Aiden Morgan, 6-4, sr., OPP; Ryan Beaumont, 6-3, sr., MB; Antonio Fiordirosa, 5-11, sr., S; Drew Miller, 5-8, sr., L.

Key newcomer: Zach Johnson, 6-3, so., S.

Worth noting: Fash had 185 kills and 31 blocks for the Porters last season, while Williams had 115 kills and 60 blocks, and Morgan had 122 kills and 43 blocks. Fiordirosa had 238 assists, and Miller had 199 digs. ... Coach Mraz: “This senior-heavy group took their lumps last year, but gained valuable varsity experience along the way. Unforced errors and the inability to hold serve were our demise last season, so that will be a big focal point early on.”

MINOOKA

Head coach: JoDee Kovanda

Last season’s record: 18-19

Key returners: Gavin Brandani, sr., DS/L; Bennett Robinson, jr., OH.

Key newcomers: Emerson Wilhelm, sr., OH; Mason Hock, sr., OH; Mason Pilon, sr., S.

Worth noting: This is Kovanda’s first year as the Indians’ head coach. ... Brandani had 247 digs and 277 serve receptions last season, while Robinson had 83 kills and 85 digs. ... Coach Kovanda: “Being my first year as a head coach, we’re really focused on building the foundation for Minooka volleyball. This means getting everyone to buy into the changes we’re making and leaning on our great group of seniors to lead. If we keep taking it one day at a time and stay focused on each match, we think we can compete for a conference championship.”

PLAINFIELD EAST

Head coach: Drew Tylin

Last season’s record: 13-24

Key returners: Luca Olavarri, sr., OH; Zach Barta, sr., MH; Evan Schemidt, jr., MH; Sebastian Hodges, sr., OH.

Key newcomers: Evan Farber, so., DS/L.

Worth noting: Olavarri is an Illinois Benedictine University commit and had 348 kills and 55 blocks last season for the Bengals. Hodges had 122 kills, Schemidt had 95 kills and 58 blocks, and Barra had 78 kills and 36 blocks. ... Coach Tylin: “We have nine seniors this year. There have been a few of them that have had roles on varsity for multiple years and have given a lot to this program. My main goal for this season is to send those seniors off right. Additionally, this group is a little disappointed with how last season ended, so we are really looking to improve on those results this season.”

PLAINFIELD NORTH

Head coach: Nick Ramos

Last season’s record: 16-20

Key returners: Nolan Riley, 6-1, jr., OH; Joey Cavlovic, 6-5, jr., S; Sean Jansen, 6-2, sr., L; Cole Svara, 6-1, sr., MH.

Key newcomers: Stone Kaczmarek, 6-0, so., OH; Cameron Culver, 6-4, so, S/OPP.

Worth noting: Cavlovic is a returning All-Southwest Prairie Conference selection for the Tigers after collecting 729 assists and 188 digs last season. Riley had 243 kills last year, while Jansen had 273 digs and Svara 57 blocks. ... Coach Ramos: “Last year we had seven sophomores on varsity, with most being starters. This year, we return a stronger, more mature core group who all came off a successful club season together at Club 1. With a year under their belt at this level, and two more to go, I am making a bold statement to be top 2 in conference and many gold bracket finishes in tournaments across our schedule.”

PLAINFIELD SOUTH

Head coach: George Hagemaster

Last season’s record: 25-14

Key returners: Papaa Adansi-Ofori, 6-5, sr., MH; George Jiminez, 5-7, sr., DS; Declan Corcorran, 5-9, sr., RS.

Key newcomers: Jacob Pasqua, 6-5, jr., S; Jake Hagenbauer, 6-0, jr., OH; Jayden Giglio, 6-1, so., OH; Masson Colona, 6-4, jr., MH.

Worth noting: Adansi-Ofori was a third-team All-State selection last year by the Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association (IVCA) for the Cougars and is committed to Lewis University. ... Coach Hagemaster: “We return some key players and hope that younger players will step up to fill in for the players that graduated. After last year’s trip to the Sweet 16, we are hoping to have another positive season. We have laid down the gauntlet again, playing in both the Marist and the Wheaton Warrenville South Tournaments, as well and adding our own tournament to bring in powerful teams to the Cougar Den. We have high expectations for this team and are excited to see them grow over the course of the season.”

Coach Lee Rucinski and Providence finished with a 16-21 record last season. (Gary Middendorf)

PROVIDENCE

Head coach: Lee Rucinski

Last season’s record: 16-21

Key returners: Omar Torreblanca, jr., OH; Brayden Pfieffer, jr., MH.

Key newcomer: Liam Fowler, so., OH.

Worth noting: Torreblanca had 122 kills and 101 digs for the Celtics last season and was a Chicago Catholic League White All-Conference selection, while Pfieffer had 51 kills and 37 blocks. ... Coach Rucinski: “We are looking to defend our conference championship and push deeper into the state playoffs. We will be a young, athletic and scrappy team working hard to earn every point.”

ROMEOVILLE

Head coach: Deb Feherenbacher

Last season’s record: 4-25

Key returners: Easton Neely, 6-6, jr., OH/MH; Jack Johnson, 6-4, sr., MH; Cei’Montay Hopkins, 5-9, jr., OH.

Key newcomers: Jackson Howe, 6-0, jr, OH; Michael Kubistal, 6-2, jr., MH; Ethan Maglaya, 5-9, jr., OH/DS.

Worth noting: The Spartans have yet to win a regional title in their program history. ... Coach Fehrenbacher: “We will be stronger this year, I am excited to see what we will do.”