Plainfield maps out street improvements to begin in spring

Plainfield residents will see smoother roads ahead as the village’s annual street improvement program gets underway this spring. (Photo provided by the village of Plainfield)

Plainfield residents will see smoother roads ahead as the village’s annual street improvement program gets underway this spring.

The village annually spends more than $5 million a year on road maintenance programs.

The following subdivisions and locations are scheduled to be completed in the upcoming construction season: Creekside Crossing subdivision (Units 1-4), Hidden River subdivision, The Streams subdivision (Unit 2), Arbor of Plainfield subdivision (north of Feeney Drive), Renwick Pointe subdivision, Heron View Estates subdivision, Farmstone Ridge subdivision (north of Wigeon Court) and Heritage Meadows subdivision (Eagle Pointe).

Streets include Lily Cache Road, Frederick Street, Norman Avenue, Fort Beggs Drive, James Street, Penn Road, Coil Plus Drive, Ridge Road (135th Street to Plainfield Road) and 127th Street (east of Route 59). Go to the village website for a project map.

The work will include the removal and replacement of selected areas of concrete sidewalk; installation of new concrete sidewalk; curb and gutter removal and replacement; drainage improvements; pavement grinding and resurfacing; pavement striping; and roadway sign replacements.

Overall project completion is set for September.

During sidewalk and curb replacements, some driveways will require closure. This is necessary to stage construction operations and to allow the concrete enough time to cure properly, village officials said.

Every effort will be made to provide advance notification of any driveway closures, officials said.

Regular project updates will be available throughout construction on the village website, plainfieldil.gov, via the village’s e-news email updates and through emails sent directly to homeowner associations.

If residents have questions or concerns regarding this work, they can call the Plainfield Public Works Department at 815-436-3577. Accessibility concerns because of a disability or medical condition will be accommodated to the fullest extent possible, officials said.