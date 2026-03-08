Explore early spring blooms, Native voices at Will County forest preserves

The first of several Where the Wildflowers Are programs hosted by the Forest Preserve District of Will County will take place on March 22, 2026, at Raccoon Grove Nature Preserve in Monee Township. Register by March 20 (Anthony Schalk | Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has announced its program schedule for the weeks of March 9 and March 16. Online registration is available at reconnectwithnature.org.

Trail Club: March at Lake Renwick – 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through March 28 at Lake Renwick Preserve – Turtle Lake Access in Plainfield: March walks feature two loops around Turtle Lake totaling 2.2 miles. Attend any or all sessions. Participants who complete at least three walks will earn a Trail Club sticker. This free event is intended for all ages.

We, the Native People – 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville: Illinois Humanities Road Scholar and award-winning Ojibwa author Kim Sigafus explores how Native people were viewed and affected at the time the Declaration of Independence was signed and the lasting consequences that followed. The program includes traditional stories, songs, hands-on music experiences and discussion of Native foods. The program aligns with the Illinois America 250 Commission’s “We the People” theme. This free event is intended for all ages. Register by Thursday, March 12.

Nature Play Day: Spring Sprouts – 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, and 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete: Celebrate the arrival of spring with hands-on activities designed for young children and their caregivers, including stories, a short hike, games and crafts focused on emerging plants. This free event is intended for ages 3-5. Register by Sunday, March 15.

History of Chocolate – 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Isle a la Cache Museum: Celebrate American Chocolate Week by learning the natural and cultural history of cacao, from its origins in Mesoamerica to modern chocolate bars. The evening ends with a tasting featuring bean-to-bar chocolate and historic cocoa recipes. This free event is intended for ages 16 and older. Register by Tuesday, March 17.

Spring Equinox Sunrise Hike – 6:30 to 8 a.m. Friday, March 20, at Monee Reservoir in Monee: Welcome the first morning of spring with an easygoing sunrise hike led by a naturalist, featuring folklore, quiet reflection and seasonal observations. Coffee and tea will be provided; bring a travel mug and dress for the weather. This free event is intended for ages 16 and older. Register by Wednesday, March 18.

Where the Wildflowers Are – 9:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday, March 22, at Raccoon Grove Nature Preserve in Monee: Join a naturalist to search for early spring wildflowers like anemone, Dutchman’s breeches, trillium and hepatica, while learning about these fleeting blooms. This program is part of a monthly wildflower series highlighting different preserves across the seasons. This free event is intended for ages 10 and older. Register by Friday, March 20.