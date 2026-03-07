Joliet West earns 5 All-Conference honors at conference Journalism Championship

Joliet West earned Southwest Prairie Conference All-Conference honors in five events at the SPC Journalism Championship held at Plainfield North High School on Saturday, Feb. 21.

The following students earned All-Conference recognition:

1st Place – Photo Storytelling: Gabi Popova

Gabi Popova 3rd Place – Editorial Cartooning: Milani Roman

Milani Roman 4th Place – Yearbook Caption Writing: Nic Nielsen

Nic Nielsen 5th Place – Yearbook Layout: Aspen Ramirez

Aspen Ramirez 5th Place – Video News: Courtesy Griffin & Emmett Kelly

“I am incredibly proud of the dedication these students have shown to their craft,” Advisor Jenn Galloy said. “Their performance this weekend was a testament to their growth as storytellers. They represented Joliet West with the highest level of professionalism and character, proving that they are ready to lead our school’s voice into the future.”

Members of the Joliet West team included Milani Roman, Courtesy Griffin, Aspen Ramirez, Makayla Hawkins, Kylie Tyus, Gabi Popova, Deissa Gutierrez, Nic Nielsen, Madison Wingerter, Emmett Kelly and Maia James.

The team is already preparing to build on this momentum as they look ahead to the IHSA Journalism Sectionals in April.