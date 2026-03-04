Plainfield Fest is on the move away from downtown

Plainfield residents Kylie and Noah Biddinger ride a rollercoaster at Plainfield Fest, presented by the Plainfield Riverfront Foundation, on June 29, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

Those attending Plainfield Fest this summer will find all the fun in one location – Bott Community Park on Renwick Road in Plainfield.

In the past, the festival has been spread out across different locations in downtown Plainfield. Plainfield Fest, which will be held July 17-19, is organized by the all-volunteer Plainfield Riverfront Foundation.

Plainfield Police Chief Robert Miller said the fact the festival will be in one location this year will help the department in its patrolling efforts.

“It is a better plan, in our opinion, than in the past when it was downtown,” Miller said during the March 2 Plainfield Village Board meeting.

Plainfield village trustee Margie Bonuchi, president of the Plainfield Riverfront Foundation, agreed.

“We have great people that did a lot of the planning that set this up,” she said.

The festival will feature live music, a carnival, a craft and vendor show, a food court, a petting zoo and a bags (cornhole) tournament. The Plainfield Park District has approved the move to the park.

With the money the festival brought in over the past two years, the Plainfield Riverfront Foundation was able to complete its Light the Path project. That project involved purchasing and installing decorative lighting along the new trail extension (approximately 1/2 mile), which was constructed in 2021.

Bonuchi said she has already heard from one business that is happy about the festival’s move to a new location.

“They’re happier that we’ve moved out, because now their parking is freed up,” she said. “We think this is also going to draw a lot more people to it because they’re not spread out.”

Gregory B. Bott Park is located just southwest of Plainfield Central High School.

“The high school is willing to work with us possibly on some shuttle opportunities,” Bonuchi said.