Lockport man dies in motorcycle crash

A sign at the entrance for the Lockport Police Department. (Felix Sarver)

By Judy Harvey

A man has died as the result of a motorcycle crash in downtown Lockport.

Michael T. Pew, 43, of Lockport, was pronounced deceased at 5:05 p.m. Saturday at Silver Cross Hospital, the Will County Coroner’s Office said.

His death was the result of a motorcycle crash at 10th and State streets in downtown Lockport earlier that day, the coroner’s office said.

Lockport Police are investigating the crash.

An autopsy was performed on Sunday. Final cause and manner will be determined following autopsy, police and toxicological reports, the coroner’s office said.

News editor for The Herald-News. More than 30 years as a journalist in community news in Will County and the greater Chicago region.