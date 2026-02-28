Redevelopers look to open old St. Mary Carmelite Church in downtown Joliet this spring

The front steeple of St. Mary Carmelite Church can be seen in this file photo. (Eric Ginnard)

The plan to create a banquet and music venue at the 19th Century St. Mary Carmelite Church in downtown Joliet is approaching reality.

Joe Matise said he and his wife, Jennifer, plan to open the space they have called The Matise in the spring, which could be April or May depending on how final construction proceeds.

“We’re looking to wrap up all significant construction in the next six to seven weeks,” Matise said Friday. “We’re looking to be open in mid-spring.”

Opening the old church as a new venue will be a significant moment. Other developers have taken on the project without success since 2012, when the city brought in a developer to save the church at a time it was believed to be slated for demolition.

The Matise would be a banquet space for weddings and other events on Fridays and Saturdays, while providing a music venue the rest of the week, Matise said.,

The City Council on Tuesday will vote on a liquor license for The Matise.

Scaffolding lined St. Mary's Carmelite Church during roof repairs in 2023, a big step in restoring the 19th Century church. (gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

A liquor commission report attached to the agenda notes that the facility would be a banquet hall with live music.

The Matises have been working on the Joliet project since 2023. The church has been under previous ownership a few times as other developers sought to retrofit the building for night clubs, apartments and other potential uses since 2012.

The church at 113 N. Ottawa St. was built of Joliet limestone in the years 1877 to 1882.