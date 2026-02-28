New Lenox fire district makes new leadership promotions

Brian Applegate has been promoted to deputy chief of the New Lenox Fire Protection District. (Photo provided by New Lenox Fire Protection District.)

The New Lenox Fire Protection District Board of Commissioners announced the promotion of three members to its leadership ranks.

Following commissioners’ approval to fill current vacancies, these promotions were made: Brian Applegate to deputy chief, Daniel Vanek to battalion chief and Lucas Wroblewski to lieutenant.

All three officers will officially begin their new roles on Saturday.

“These promotions were all well-deserved. All three have worked extremely hard to get to where they are, and we couldn’t be prouder of them for their efforts,” NLFPD Chief Adam Riegel said in a news release. “We want to congratulate them on all they have done and thank them for helping us become stronger as a district.”

Applegate began his service with the district as a contracted member in 2009 and was officially hired in 2014. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2015 and transitioned to battalion chief on red shift in 2022.

He is a member of the fire investigation team, the Hazmat Team and Illinois Task Force 1, and has previously served as the department’s training officer, the district said.

Daniel Vanek has been promoted to battalion chief of the New Lenox Fire Protection District. (Photo provided by New Lenox Fire Protection District)

The position of deputy chief is an executive appointment made by the district’s Board of Trustees.

Vanek joined the fire district in 2010 and was promoted to lieutenant in 2012.

In addition to his service on the technical rescue team, Vanek has been a prominent leader within the organization, serving as union president of the New Lenox Professional Firefighters Local 5097, the district said.

Lucas Wroblewski has been promoted to lieutenant for the New Lenox Fire Protection District. (Photo provided by New Lenox Fire Protection District)

Wroblewski joined the fire district in 2019 and has been an integral part of the district’s specialized operations, the district said.

He serves on the drone and technical rescue teams and has acted as a union steward. Most recently, he served as the engineer for truck 61 on gold shift.

Candidates for the ranks of battalion chief and lieutenant must complete an intensive assessment center conducted by the Illinois Fire Chiefs Association to be placed on a promotional list, the district said.

These lists remain valid for three years, at which point the process is repeated. When vacancies occur, the district promotes the top-qualified candidates from these established lists, the district said.