Zaxby’s restaurant in Plainfield offers year of free chicken to first 50 guests in line for grand opening

Southern fast-casual restaurant Zaxbys has brought its signature chicken fingers, wings and sauces to Plainfield at Illinois Route 59 and 135th Street. (Eric Schelkopf)

Those lining up at the newly opened Zaxby’s restaurant in Plainfield Tuesday morning won’t go hungry for their efforts.

The first 50 guests in line for the grand opening starting at 10 a.m. will receive free chicken for a year. Zaxby’s specializes in chicken fingers, wings and sauces.

The celebration will continue until 2 p.m. Guests are also invited to spin the Zaxbys prize wheel to win exclusive prizes.

On Jan. 19, Zaxby’s opened its first restaurant in Illinois at the former Slim Chickens restaurant location at Illinois Route 59 and 135th Street.

Slim Chickens had been at the location at 13429 S. Route 59 in Plainfield since April 2018 before closing late last year.

“We could not be more excited about welcoming the very first Zaxby’s to Illinois,” Plainfield Mayor John Argoudelis previously said. “Plainfield continues to attract new, popular fast-casual options for our residents.”

The Atlanta-based company has more than 970 locations across 17 states. It was founded in 1990.

The 2,450-square-foot Plainfield restaurant offers 60 seats for indoor dining. It also features double drive-thru lanes as well as an inside pickup area for pickup and delivery orders.

Customers can order ahead online at zaxbys.com and through the Zaxby’s app for curbside pickup.

Delivery service is available through DoorDash, GrubHub, UberEats and Ezcater.