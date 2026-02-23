Owner of Harold’s Shrimp and Chicken restaurant in Joliet charged with felony sales tax evasion

The owner of the former Harold’s Shrimp and Chicken restaurant in Joliet is facing felony charges of sales tax evasion and theft through fraudulent tax filings.

On Feb. 19, George W. Anderson III, 50, of Chicago, was indicted on a charges of theft, sales tax evasion and wire fraud in Will County following an investigation by the criminal investigation division of the Illinois Department of Revenue.

Anderson has been summoned to appear in court on April 2.

Harold’s Shrimp and Chicken went out of business in Joliet some time in the past several years.

The charges alleged that between 2020 and 2023, Anderson, who is the owner and agent of Harold’s Shrimp and Chicken, 201 N. Ottawa St., Joliet, failed to pay sales tax owed to the Department of Revenue.

The sales tax owed “exceeded $10,000” and the theft was “based upon fraudulent tax filings” with the state, according to the indictment.

Anderson was accused in the indictment of “misrepresenting the total sales and sales tax collected” on behalf of the Department of Revenue between 2020 and 2021, according to the indictment.

In 2023, Anderson allegedly misrepresented Harold’s Shrimp and Chicken had taxable sales of $76,881 between 2020 and 2021 and taxable sales of $22,389 in 2022, according to the indictment.