Workforce Center of Will County temporarily closing for relocation in Joliet

The Workforce Center of Will County will be leaving its current location at 2400 Glenwood Ave. in Joliet after the end of business on Feb. 23 and relocate to a new facility on the city's east side. (Denise Unland)

The Workforce Center of Will County will be temporarily closed starting Tuesday while it relocates to a new location.

The closure will be effective from Tuesday through March 1, the Workforce Center said in a news release. The center will reopen at its new location at 1300 Copperfield Ave. in Joliet on Monday, March 2.

The multi-agency employment center said it is relocating to its new facility on the city’s east side to “provide a more centralized and accessible location for residents across Will County.”

The new office will be in a newly renovated, county-owned building that is accessible from U.S. Routes 6 and 30, and Illinois Route 171, as well as Interstate 80 and Interstate 355, the center said.

It is also accessible through Pace buses.

Operations will continue as normal at the current location, 2400 Glenwood Ave,. in Joliet, through the end of the day on Monday.

The Workforce Center of Will County is home to multiple state, local, and federal agencies which offer free employment, education, and training services as well as employer and job-seeker services “designed to empower individuals, strengthen businesses, and support long-term economic growth.”

Organizations which partner through the center include the Illinois Department of Human Services, the Illinois Department of Employment Services, Joliet Job Corps, Joliet Junior College, and the Will County Center for Community Concerns.