Plainfield Community Alliance launches annual Kindness Contest

Plainfield

A sign points to downtown Plainfield on July 31, 2021. (Alex Ortiz)

By Kevin Newberry

The Plainfield Community Alliance has announced the launch of the second annual Kindness Contest for Will County.

Will County residents from kindergarten to adults can celebrate and promote kindness in creative ways in the poetry/story, painting or photography categories.

First prizes of $100 and second prizes of $50 will be awarded for each age group in each of the three creative expression areas.

Submissions for the contest are due by Wednesday, March 11. Contest guidelines and event registration are available here.