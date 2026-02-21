Joliet District 86 congratulates spelling bee winners

Joliet Public Schools District 86 announced the winners of it’s annual spelling bee.

Forest Park Individual Education fifth grader Isaac Padilla was named the winner of the event at Pershing Elementary School and Isaac Singleton Elementary fifth grader Israel Alarcon Carrillo was the runner-up.

Each of the Joliet’s elementary schools sent one student to represent it at the spelling bee.

Other competitors were: Leonel Hernandez from T.E. Culbertson Elementary, Marlin Garcia from M.J. Cunningham Elementary, Kyiah McKenzie from Eisenhower Academy, Danyella Arthur from Farrgut Elementary, Aubree Ciszek from Thomas Jefferson Elementary, Annabelle Cordova from Edna Keith Elementary, Mateo Vazquez from A.O. Marshall Elementary, Angelina Davila from Pershing Elementary, Sofia Aguilar from Sator Sanchez Elementary, Kelia Bell from Carl Sandburg Elementary, Xander Bridgemon from Taft Elementary, and Bently Garcia from Lynne Thigpen Elementary, and Gael Rodriguez Zarate from Woodland Elementary.

“All the students did an exceptional job,” said District 86 Superintendent Dr. Theresa Rouse, who served as the spelling bee pronouncer and a judge. “Spelling in front of an auditorium filled with many people is difficult.”

Some of the district’s top junior high spellers in March will be sent to compete in the 2026 Will County Regional Spelling Bee at Lincoln-Way West High School in New Lenox.

Students representing District 86 at the regional event will be Vanessa Vargas-Martinez of Dirksen Junior High, Yaretzi Jacinto of Gompers Junior High, Jude Dougherty of Hufford Junior High’s Individual Education Program, and Julia Yanchick of Washington Academy.