Crest Hill to give update on PFAS water contamination at Monday meeting

A water tower is seen along Oakland Avenue in Crest Hill on May 17, 2022. (Alex Ortiz)

The City of Crest Hill is holding a special meeting Monday to address its next steps in its ongoing efforts to combat PFAS in it’s water system.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 20600 City Center Blvd., prior to the regularly scheduled City Council work session at 7 p.m.

No agenda has been released for the meeting, but an update is expected on the plan the city approved in October for a short-term solution to so-called “forever chemicals” in the city’s water until the existing well system can be replaced with Lake Michigan water.

The lake water initiative is underway and anticipated to be completed by 2030.

The short-term plan selected in October involved the installation of a computer control system for the city’s wells and an altered pumping schedule.

That change would allow the majority of residents to receive water from the cleanest wells, with water occasionally drawn from the less-polluted wells, while the most polluted wells would be shut down.

At the time of the approval, city council members also said they wanted more time to consider additional options to install filters on the wells which were found to contain lower, but still noteworthy levels of PFAS chemicals.

The issue of the PFAS pollution first arose almost a year ago in April 2025, when the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency sent notices to residents stating the water in the city’s wells contained levels of the so called “forever chemicals” which far exceeded the agency’s recently established standards.

While the full extent of the dangers of consuming PFAS are still being studied, the EPA has stated they could lead to an increased risk of developing certain types of cancer or fertility and pregnancy complications.