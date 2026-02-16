Will County Health Dept. offers free Narcan training to help reverse opioid overdoses

Narcan training materials. All participants who complete the upcoming training program offered through the Will County Health Department will receive a free Narcan Nasal Spray Kit. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

The New Lenox Safe Community Coalition, in partnership with the Will County Health Department, is offering a free virtual Narcan training from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday to help residents learn how to recognize and respond to opioid overdoses.

Registration is required and available through Eventbrite.

The presentation will be held by Kathleen Burke, Ph.D., who leads the Will County Health Department’s Substance Use Initiatives through the Behavioral Health Division.

Narcan is a medication that blocks the effects of opioids and can reverse a drug overdose. When combined with proper training, having Narcan readily available can save lives.

With accidental fentanyl poisonings on the rise, fentanyl is increasingly being found in a wide range of substances, often without the user’s knowledge.

As a result, overdose deaths continue to increase, making overdose response education and access to Narcan more critical than ever.

All participants who complete the training will receive a free Narcan Nasal Spray Kit.

For questions regarding the presentation, contact Megan Applegate, Safe Community Coordinator for the Village of New Lenox, at mapplegate@newlenox.net or 815-462-6427.