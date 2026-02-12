Plainfield-based animal rescue plans to relocate to Minooka

After announcing recently that it needs to relocate, Plainfield-based Wags 2 Wishes Animal Rescue plans to open next month in Minooka. (Photo provided by Wags 2 Wishes Animal Rescue)

After announcing recently that it needs to relocate, Plainfield-based Wags 2 Wishes Animal Rescue plans to move to a new location next month in Minooka.

The nonprofit organization announced on its Facebook page that it will be moving from its location at 23907 W. Industrial Drive N in Plainfield to a new and expanded location at 949 Bell Road, Minooka.

Pound Town Boarding and Daycare, which shares space with Wags 2 Wishes Animal Rescue in Plainfield, also will be moving.

The group rescues abandoned, abused and sick animals and helps find new homes for them. Terri Crotty-Newberry is the founder of Wags 2 Wishes Animal Rescue and owner of Pound Town Boarding and Daycare.

“This move means so much more than a change of address,” the group states on its Facebook page. “It’s the beginning of a stronger, more connected future for the animals and the communities we serve. When one door closes, another opens and this one opens to opportunity, growth and impact.”

After announcing recently that it needs to relocate, Plainfield-based Wags 2 Wishes Animal Rescue plans to open next month in Minooka. (Photo provided)

The new facility will be 16,000 square feet, more than double its current size. The building formerly housed the Rusty Ridge Animal Center, which moved last year to Shorewood.

With the additional space, Wags 2 Wishes plans to offer low-cost vet care in the new facility. Plans are to offer rescue, boarding, daycare, grooming and training in the new building starting March 1.

The Wags 2 Wellness Low-Cost Veterinary Care Center is project to open in May or June.

“This is a major step forward not only for us, but for animal welfare across the region,” the post states.

More information is available at its website, w2wrescue.com