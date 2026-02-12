Joliet Central’s Maverick Lewis draws 3 state archery championships

Maverick Lewis, a junior at Joliet Central, brought home three state championships from the 2026 Illinois Target Archery Association's State Indoor Championships. (Provided by Joliet Central High School)

Bullseye, times three.

Joliet Central student Maverick Lewis captured three state championships last weekend at the Illinois Target Archery Association’s State Indoor Championships, held at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton and Rigney’s School of Archery in Glenarm.

Lewis – a junior and high-honor roll student at Joliet Central – won the Indoor Junior Olympic Archery Development U18 state championship, the Indoor All-Ages U18 state championship and the 25-meter Indoor U18 state championship. Along the way, he set the top male compound score across all age divisions and set a new record in the U18 25-meter event.

Maverick is a member of Team Strictly Archery and Beyond the X. He is scheduled to return to competition at the USA Archery Indoor Nationals.